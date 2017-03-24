Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) CFO Lawrence D. Martin Sells 3,583 Shares

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) CFO Lawrence D. Martin sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $26,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) traded down 1.79% on Friday, hitting $7.66. 49,022 shares of the company traded hands. Hallador Energy Co has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 69,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 749.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 64,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is an oil and gas exploration company focused on developing coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, is engaged in coal mining in the state of Indiana serving the electric power generation industry. Its projects include Carlisle Mine, Ace in the Hole Mine, Oaktown 1 Mine, Oaktown 2 Mine and Bulldog Mine.

