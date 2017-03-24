Halfords Group plc (HFD) Given “Buy” Rating at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.25) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.63) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC Holdings plc raised their price target on Halfords Group plc from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 415 ($5.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Halfords Group plc from GBX 315 ($3.89) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Haitong Bank raised their price target on Halfords Group plc from GBX 333 ($4.11) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 362.14 ($4.47).

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) remained flat at GBX 352.60 during midday trading on Thursday. 505,238 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.01. Halfords Group plc has a one year low of GBX 299.50 and a one year high of GBX 452.28. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 688.63 million.

Halfords Group plc Company Profile

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

