Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Hain Celestial Group worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $6,955,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,766,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after buying an additional 150,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 658.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,891,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,030,000 after buying an additional 4,246,398 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 82,850.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,698,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,582,000 after buying an additional 1,225,037 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) opened at 37.15 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/hain-celestial-group-inc-hain-shares-sold-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $45.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.95 to $34.46 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc is an organic and natural products company. The Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, distribute and sell organic and natural products under brand names which are sold as better-for-you products. The Company’s segments include United States, United Kingdom, Hain Pure Protein and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.