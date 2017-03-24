Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) in a research note published on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

HABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants to $16.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 299,749 shares. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $332.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm earned $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Habit Restaurants will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Habit Restaurants news, insider Peter Whitwell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,733.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,184,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after buying an additional 226,795 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 4.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 2,256.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after buying an additional 1,149,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 57.3% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 598,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 217,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers salads, sides, shakes and malts.

