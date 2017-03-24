H2O INNOVATION INC (HEOFF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “H2O Innovation Inc. designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology to municipal, energy and natural resources end-users. It designs water treatment systems for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, the reclamation and reuse of water, and the treatment of wastewater, while providing a complete line of specialty chemicals and consumables for membrane filtration and reverse osmosis systems. The Company’s products comprise pressure filters, ultrafiltration systems, NF and RO membranes, and mobile and pilot units; and wastewater treatment solutions comprising Bio-Wheel biological treatment systems, Bio-Brane membrane bioreactors, and BiH2Omobile mobile wastewater treatment systems. It has operations primarily in Canada, the United States, Tunisia, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Switzerland, Mexico, Israel, and other countries. H2O Innovation Inc. is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada. “

Shares of H2O INNOVATION INC (NASDAQ:HEOFF) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Friday, reaching $1.1909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $47.81 million. H2O INNOVATION INC has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

