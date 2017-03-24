GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Given New GBX 725 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc from GBX 715 ($8.83) to GBX 725 ($8.95) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.50) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.25) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on GVC Holdings PLC from GBX 755 ($9.32) to GBX 785 ($9.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.37) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.50) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GVC Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($9.92).

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) opened at 746.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 695.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 679.45. GVC Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 484.44 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,180.47. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.18 billion.

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

