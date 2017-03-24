GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 830 ($10.25) price objective on the stock.

GVC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on GVC Holdings PLC from GBX 755 ($9.32) to GBX 785 ($9.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.50) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Goodbody reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.37) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, AlphaValue started coverage on GVC Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 849 ($10.49) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GVC Holdings PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 803 ($9.92).

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) traded up 1.07% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 754.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364,333 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 695.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 679.45. GVC Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 484.44 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,180.47. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.20 billion.

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is a sports betting and gaming company. The Company operates under various brands in the gaming sector, including bwin, sporting bet and Foxy Bingo. It also provides online gaming services on a business-to-business basis to the third party operators. Its segments include Sports and Gaming.

