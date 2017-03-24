Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

GPOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 15.89 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The stock’s market cap is $2.52 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company earned $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the exploitation and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company’s properties are located in the Utica Shale in Eastern Ohio and along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay (WCBB) and Hackberry fields.

