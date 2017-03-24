Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) General Counsel Sells $102,335.58 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) General Counsel James Winston King sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $102,335.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,017.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, James Winston King sold 1,589 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $89,746.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, James Winston King sold 2,240 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $114,352.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 55.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 351.65. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 315,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

