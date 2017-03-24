Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CEO Sells $468,445.12 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Marcus Ryu sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $468,445.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,835 shares in the company, valued at $668,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Marcus Ryu sold 15,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $822,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Marcus Ryu sold 5,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) opened at 55.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 351.65. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

