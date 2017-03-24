Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,701,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,624,000 after buying an additional 350,716 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,962,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,448,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,010,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,353,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,999,000 after buying an additional 552,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,678,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,499,000 after buying an additional 665,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) opened at 32.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $33.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a market cap of $168.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices and the manufacturing of masks. It operates through foundry segment.

