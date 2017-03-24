Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $88.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans.

