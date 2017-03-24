GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Tennant Company (TNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Tennant Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,202,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,912,000 after buying an additional 72,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tennant Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tennant Company by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant Company by 57.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.61 million. Tennant Company had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Tennant Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tennant Company will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tennant Company’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tennant Company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tennant Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $433,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi M. Wilson sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $414,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,274.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant Company

Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

