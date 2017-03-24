GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,337,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 883,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 3,066,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 280,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) opened at 15.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 388.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.47 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and System-in-a-Package (SiP) devices. Its product portfolio includes devices for data storage, enterprise-class Ethernet data switching, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHY), wireless connectivity, Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices and multimedia solutions.

