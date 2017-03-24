GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,165.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Girard Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 755.8% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 904,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,433,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 112,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.60 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Mastercard to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.63 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.77.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $22,279,103.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,064,442 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,242,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Cairns sold 58,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $6,426,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,511 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock worth $155,339,186. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

