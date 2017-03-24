GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 9,560 James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Lomas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group Holdings during the third quarter worth $3,683,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in James River Group Holdings during the third quarter worth $375,000. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) opened at 39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.54. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from James River Group Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. James River Group Holdings’s payout ratio is 58.25%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of James River Group Holdings to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. James River Group Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About James River Group Holdings

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers excess and surplus commercial lines liability and property insurance.

