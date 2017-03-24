GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 27,640 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (WAIR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 929.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 573,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 518,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,989,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 300,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFL Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) opened at 11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Wesco Aircraft Holdings had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company earned $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Wesco Aircraft Holdings from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, COO Alex Murray purchased 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,634.70. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 113,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,447.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

