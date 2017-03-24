GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of MDC Partners worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDCA. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in MDC Partners by 23.3% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MDC Partners by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MDC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MDC Partners by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter.

MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) opened at 9.20 on Friday. MDC Partners Inc has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The stock’s market capitalization is $508.83 million.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company earned $390.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDC Partners Inc will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDCA shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Albert Fried & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MDC Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MDC Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, insider David Corwin Ross purchased 5,000 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company’s segment is Advertising and Communications. It operates through a network of Partner Firms. The Advertising and Communications segment consists of integrated marketing consulting services to Partner Firms that offers advertising, marketing, media, communications solutions, and specialized consumer insights and analytics, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; public relations; corporate communications; market research; corporate identity and branding services; sales promotion; the design, development, research and implementation of consumer services, and direct marketing services.

