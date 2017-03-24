GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $417,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,733 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) opened at 40.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm earned $669 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post $2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-417000-stake-in-tetra-tech-inc-ttek.html.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

In related news, Director Albert E. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $684,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,058.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,511 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,244 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.