GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,184 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,756.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 46,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) opened at 15.20 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $702.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm earned $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.594 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/gsa-capital-partners-llp-decreases-stake-in-suncoke-energy-partners-lp-sxcp.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.