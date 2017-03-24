GrubHub’s (GRUB) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Pacific Crest

Pacific Crest reissued their overweight rating on shares of GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Pacific Crest currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRUB. Mizuho downgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GrubHub from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of GrubHub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) traded up 0.66% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. 541,086 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrubHub will post $1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Stanley Chia sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $491,217.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,100.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,649 shares of company stock worth $2,240,946 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc (Grubhub) is a provider of an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company connects more than 40,000 local restaurants with diners in more than 1,000 cities across the United States. For restaurants, Grubhub generates higher margin takeout orders at full menu prices.

