Growth N. V. Biotech Buys 50,000 Shares of Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Stock

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $1,791,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,540,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,682,496.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) opened at 37.29 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.61 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Radius Health Inc has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $59.88.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post ($4.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $13,519,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Radius Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 92,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. Its product candidate, the investigational drug abaloparatide for subcutaneous injection, has completed Phase III development for use in the reduction of fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.

