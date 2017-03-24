Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Receives $64.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CL King cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1,596.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 16.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 42.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) opened at 72.63 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $47.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.51.
Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post $7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc is an operator in the automotive retail industry. The Company, through its dealerships, sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.
