Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,061.25 ($13.11).

Several research firms have weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.60) price objective on shares of Greggs plc in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Greggs plc from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Investec restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.13) price objective on shares of Greggs plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Greggs plc to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

WARNING: “Greggs plc (GRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/greggs-plc-grg-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.39), for a total value of £72,216 ($89,188.59).

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) traded up 0.30% on Friday, hitting GBX 1016.00. 161,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 869.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,149.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.02 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,012.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 983.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 21.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Greggs plc’s previous dividend of $9.50.

Greggs plc Company Profile

Greggs plc is a United Kingdom-based bakery food on-the-go retailer. The Company’s products and services consist of a range of fresh bakery goods, sandwiches and drinks in its shop. The Company also provides frozen bakery products to its wholesale customers. The Company owns approximately 1,698 shops, 12 regional bakeries, one distribution center and one manufacturing center.

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.