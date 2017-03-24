Greenspace Brands Inc (JTR) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Greenspace Brands Inc (TSE:JTR) in a report published on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

