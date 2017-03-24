Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Insider Helen Ruth Kasdorf Sells 1,355 Shares of Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) insider Helen Ruth Kasdorf sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$50,135.00.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) traded down 0.80% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 442,022 shares of the company were exchanged. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWO shares. Desjardins raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Dundee Securities lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.10.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a financial services holding company. The Company has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through four operating segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

