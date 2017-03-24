Great Elm Capital Corp. (gecc) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:gecc) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) traded down 1.3059% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.7693. The company had a trading volume of 11,780 shares. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The stock’s market capitalization is $242.01 million.

