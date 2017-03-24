Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (gecc)

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:gecc) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) traded down 1.3059% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.7693. 11,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $242.01 million.
