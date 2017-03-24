Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:grp.u) (TSE:GRT.UN) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRP.U shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/granite-real-estate-grp-u-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-29th.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.