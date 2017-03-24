Granite Oil Corp (GXO) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) in a report released on Thursday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Oil Corp from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Granite Oil Corp (TSE:GXO) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 52,585 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $184.15 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Granite Oil Corp has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

In related news, Director Gmt Capital Corp sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Also, Director Bradley Blair Porter bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$350,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $385,312.

Granite Oil Corp Company Profile

Granite Oil Corp., formerly DeeThree Exploration Ltd., is a Canada-based oil producer based in Calgary, Alberta with lands and operations located in southern Alberta. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and exploitation, development and production of oil and natural gas. Its Alberta Bakken Properties are located in southern Alberta, approximately 70 kilometers south of Lethbridge.

