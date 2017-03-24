Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Gramercy Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) opened at 25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.54. Gramercy Property Trust has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust, formerly Chambers Street Properties, is a real estate investment trust, which operates as an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. Its operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes the Company’s activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

