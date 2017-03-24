Graeme O’neill Sells 50,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc (BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc (TSE:BHS) insider Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Graeme O’neill sold 150,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

