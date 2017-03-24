GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Position Held by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky maintained its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.15% of GP Strategies Corp worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 391,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp by 36.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 386,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) opened at 23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.13. GP Strategies Corp has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company earned $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.32 million. GP Strategies Corp had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.55%. GP Strategies Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GP Strategies Corp will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “GP Strategies Corp (GPX) Position Held by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/gp-strategies-corp-gpx-position-held-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

A number of analysts have commented on GPX shares. TheStreet raised GP Strategies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About GP Strategies Corp

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services.

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.