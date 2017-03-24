Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 2,349 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (FII) Stock

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $60,040.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) traded up 0.27% on Friday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,213 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. Federated Investors Inc has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $33.13.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $289.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FII shares. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on Federated Investors from $28.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price objective on Federated Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc (Federated) is a provider of investment management products and related financial services. The Company is engaged in sponsoring, marketing and providing investment-related services to various investment products, including mutual funds and Separate Accounts, which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products, in both domestic and international markets.

