Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business earned $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.84 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In related news, Director Steven M. West purchased 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.92 per share, for a total transaction of $102,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $340,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,104.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

