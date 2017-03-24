Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (GOLF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOLF) had its target price trimmed by Imperial Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price target on Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Forward View assumed coverage on Golfsmith International Holdings in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golfsmith International Holdings from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Golfsmith International Holdings and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International Holdings in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Golfsmith International Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) traded down 4.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,628 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 460.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Golfsmith International Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Golfsmith International Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000.

