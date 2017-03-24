Goldman Sachs Group Inc Trims Ted Baker plc (TED) Target Price to GBX 3,100

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 3,140 ($38.78) to GBX 3,100 ($38.29) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,820 ($34.83) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.29) price target on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ted Baker plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,198.50 ($39.50).

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) opened at 2668.00 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.17 billion. Ted Baker plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,069.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,150.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,832.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,695.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. This is a positive change from Ted Baker plc’s previous dividend of $14.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

In other news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 29,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,942 ($36.33), for a total value of £876,098.18 ($1,082,003.43).

Ted Baker plc Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

