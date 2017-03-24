goeasy Ltd (GSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – C$0.18 Per Share

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) opened at 29.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. goeasy has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In other goeasy news, insider Jason Mullins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.48, for a total transaction of C$243,840.00.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. is a Canada-based full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company is engaged in providing loans and other financial services to consumers, and leasing household products to consumers. It operates in two segments: easyfinancial and easyhome. Its easyhome segment consists of four product categories: furniture, electronics, computers and appliances, which are offered under weekly or monthly leasing agreements.

