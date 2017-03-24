goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $382.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. goeasy has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

In other goeasy news, insider Jason Mullins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.48, for a total value of C$243,840.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Laurentian upped their price objective on goeasy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on goeasy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “goeasy Ltd (GSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.18” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/goeasy-ltd-gsy-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-c0-18.html.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. is a Canada-based full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services. The Company is engaged in providing loans and other financial services to consumers, and leasing household products to consumers. It operates in two segments: easyfinancial and easyhome. Its easyhome segment consists of four product categories: furniture, electronics, computers and appliances, which are offered under weekly or monthly leasing agreements.

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.