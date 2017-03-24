Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Receives $25.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Aegis started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $29.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) opened at 29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.63. Globus Medical has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $30.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.20%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 2,410,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,805,000 after buying an additional 424,620 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,187,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,813,000 after buying an additional 920,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,097,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 79,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $41,980,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

