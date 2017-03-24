Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Medical REIT Inc (NASDAQ:GMRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 114,242 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at about $8,882,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 442.1% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at about $2,261,000.

Shares of Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) traded down 0.72% on Friday, reaching $8.32. 27,132 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers.

