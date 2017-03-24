GLG Partners LP Maintains Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

GLG Partners LP held its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the fourth quarter valued at $139,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,453,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,204,000 after buying an additional 1,605,600 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 1,744.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,582,000 after buying an additional 1,424,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company during the third quarter valued at $63,715,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,341,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,258,000 after buying an additional 848,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) opened at 73.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Colgate-Palmolive Company had a return on equity of 4,897.09% and a net margin of 16.06%. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post $2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.77.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $57,826.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,482.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,701 shares of company stock worth $838,766. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

