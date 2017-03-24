Glg LLC Buys Shares of 37,716 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Glg LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,716 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 166.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $138.57 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average is $158.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business earned $29.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Group LLC set a $156.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nomura set a $185.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In related news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,806.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total transaction of $832,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,857,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,408 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

