Girard Securities Inc. Buys 319 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Girard Securities Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Girard Securities Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,558,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,583,032,000 after buying an additional 1,407,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,830,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,129,113,000 after buying an additional 116,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,306,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,192,000 after buying an additional 376,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,134,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $598,290,000 after buying an additional 154,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,160,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,342,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 103.87 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.23.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.95.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $438,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

