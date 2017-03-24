Girard Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,944 Mastercard Inc (MA)

Girard Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Lowe fs LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $128,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 111.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Mastercard had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Mastercard to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.63 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.77.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $22,279,103.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,064,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,242,267.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $85,723.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,791 shares in the company, valued at $538,268.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,439,520 shares of company stock worth $155,339,186. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

