Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) to Issue C$0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) traded up 0.21% on Friday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,820 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.74 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.05.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated service provider to the oil and gas industry with operations across producing regions throughout North America. The Company is engaged in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste and refined products.

