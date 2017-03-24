Gerald K. Carlson Sells 12,000 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Director Gerald K. Carlson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $337,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) opened at 27.35 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.16 million. Phibro Animal Health Corp had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 63.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Phibro Animal Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 286,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,509,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,024,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 29.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 154,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corp Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

