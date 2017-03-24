Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Receives $101.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.
GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Genuine Parts Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 1,549.2% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 51,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 29.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 60.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 145,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 13.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts Company by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,851,000 after buying an additional 32,707 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) opened at 93.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $105.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35.
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company earned $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Genuine Parts Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post $4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Genuine Parts Company’s payout ratio is 56.68%.
About Genuine Parts Company
Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.
