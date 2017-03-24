Gentex Co. (GNTX) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNTX. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) opened at 20.96 on Friday. Gentex has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/gentex-co-gntx-rating-reiterated-by-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Downing sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $211,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Nash sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $94,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,432 shares in the company, valued at $656,928.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,720 shares of company stock worth $557,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 4.0% in the third quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s segments include Automotive Products and Other, which includes Fire Protection Products and Dimmable Aircraft Windows.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.