Genius Brands International’s (GNUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) traded up 2.8069% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.0252. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/genius-brands-internationals-gnus-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-chardan-capital.html.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.