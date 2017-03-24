Genius Brands International’s (GNUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genius Brands International Inc (OTCMKTS:GNUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Genius Brands International (OTCMKTS:GNUS) traded up 2.8069% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.0252. The company had a trading volume of 671 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
About Genius Brands International
Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts.
